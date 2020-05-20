Corey Blair MACRI
06/12/1988 - 04/30/2020
MACRI, Corey Blair June 12, 1988 - April 30, 2020 It is with a heavy heart we announce the sudden passing of Corey Blair Macri in North Vancouver on April 30, 2020. Corey was just 31 years old. Corey is survived by his loving mother Erin Mulligan, grandma Joyce Mulligan, aunt Kelly and uncle Tony Pownall, cousins Keara and David Pownall, uncle Ryan Mulligan and the rest of Corey's family. He also leaves behind his fiancé Connie Dimitrijevic, his best friend Pourya Vali, stepfather Stuart Lawrence, stepbrother Adam Lawrence and brother Tanner Macri, along with good friend Dimitrios Fassas. Corey was a hardworking, funny and intelligent young man who loved to fish and be outdoors. He loved history and was always up for a debate. He worked in the construction industry but also spent time in the Canadian Armed Forces. He will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved him. Corey's favourite saying was "What? It wasn't me! I didn't do it!" There will be a small private family gathering in the near future. Corey - May the Force be With You!



Published in North Shore News from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
