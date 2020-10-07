FRASER, Corinne Helen Lydia (nee Carpenter) February 22, 1964 - September 11, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Corinne Helen Lydia Fraser (nee Carpenter) in the early morning of September 11th. After complications from a brief illness, with her family by her side, her spirit spread its wings and set itself free. For Corinne, family came first, followed closely behind by friends. She was an avid cook and baker. She embraced any reason to celebrate and enjoyed hosting many great family parties. When the music started she'd be the first up to dance. Corinne had a smile that lit up a room, was funny, thoughtful, smart and pretty. She was quick to take up a political debate and defend her opinion with great fervour. Our hearts are broken by her unexpected departure, but we will forever cherish the fond memories we have of the time we did get with her. Hold close the ones you love for tomorrow is unknown. Corinne was born, raised, and lived on Vancouver's North Shore. Her legacy lives on in her children: James Fraser and Alexandra Goeders (Brandon). She is also survived by her mother, Cicely Carpenter; her sister, Lea Carpenter (Tim Turner); brother, Kevin Carpenter (Jae Ahn); niece, Sophia; nephews, Will, Martin, Atticus and Julian; husband, Jim; her many friends, including the #Sentinelbadasses and Sheri T; and extended family. Corinne was predeceased by her father, Donald Carpenter. In Corinne's memory we ask you to consider donating blood, registering as an organ donor, or making a donation to Foundry BC. Due to Covid 19 a small, private Celebration of Life was held.







