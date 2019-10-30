KILIAN, Cornelia Elizabeth Maria December 3, 1931 - October 24, 2019 Cornelia Elizabeth Maria Kilian, known to her friends as Connie, passed away on October 24, 2019, at the age of 87. Connie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 63 years Frank, and their children, Joyce, Wendy, Mark and Irma (Kevin). Connie will also be fondly remembered as Oma by her seven grandchildren Dana, Nikki (Korey), Jessica (Russell), Erin (Carlos), Monique (Nathen), Adam (Summer), and Robbie as well as her two great grandchildren Summer and Charlie. Connie was pre-deceased by her brothers Kees and Henk and her daughter Debby Ann. A prayer service will be held at Saint Stephens Parish at 6 PM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 followed by a funeral mass on October 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Stephen's Church at 1360 - 24th St, North Vancouver, B.C. Memorial donations in memory of Connie may be made to the North Shore ConneXions Society (North Shore Association for the Mentally Handicapped), 1070 Roosevelt Crescent, North Vancouver, BC, V7P 1M3. Kearney Funeral Services Vancouver 604-736-0268
Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019