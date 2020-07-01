Cornelia (nee Toews) age 86 years, passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospice on June 21, 2020. Devotionally remembered by her loving husband Jacob Abram Krahn; children Stephen (Wendy) and Tanya; grandchildren Serene and Solomon (who were both present at her passing); brother Neil (Sophie); sister Lily; brother Harry (Carol) and brother Walter (Gaye); loving friend Sally Legg and her family as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her elder sister Clare. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the anniversary of her passing next year. A Burial Ceremony will occur on Friday, July 3rd at 2:00 pm at Capilano View Cemetery, West Vancouver, where we will lay to rest the most wonderful woman in the world.