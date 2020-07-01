Cornelia (Toews) KRAHN
KRAHN, Cornelia (nee Toews) Cornelia (nee Toews) age 86 years, passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospice on June 21, 2020. Devotionally remembered by her loving husband Jacob Abram Krahn; children Stephen (Wendy) and Tanya; grandchildren Serene and Solomon (who were both present at her passing); brother Neil (Sophie); sister Lily; brother Harry (Carol) and brother Walter (Gaye); loving friend Sally Legg and her family as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her elder sister Clare. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the anniversary of her passing next year. A Burial Ceremony will occur on Friday, July 3rd at 2:00 pm at Capilano View Cemetery, West Vancouver, where we will lay to rest the most wonderful woman in the world.




Published in North Shore News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Burial
02:00 PM
Capilano View Cemetery
