HEESTERMAN, Cornelius (Neil) June 14, 1929 - November 20, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Neil Heesterman, a proud and caring man. Peacefully, Neil passed away at home with family by his side. Neil is survived by his wife Willy of 63 years, his daughter Jacqui (Dan), his sons Bryan (Gail), Tony (Melinda), Rob (Aleta). Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Chris (Beth), Matt (Kelly), Megan (Jamie), Devin, Wyatt and his two great grandchildren Coen and Talia. Our father was born in Holland, studied to be an engineer and upon graduation immigrated to Canada. In 1956 Willy joined him and they settled in Arvida, Quebec. In 1962 our family moved to British Guyana (Guyana) where Neil continued to work for Alcan Aluminum Co. After six years of great memories and lots of adventures our family moved to North Vancouver where they have remained for the past 51 years. Pottery was Neil's passion throughout his life and he loved to teach others, especially the gang at Silver Harbour Centre. After retiring, Neil became an advocate for the environment, writing his blog to promote carbon reduction and educating the younger generation about the need to reduce the use of fossil fuels. Thank you to all the caregivers and the palliative home care over the past year for their kindness and caring. A Celebration of Life will be held at Boal Chapel on December 8th at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Neil's memory to a charity of your choice.
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019