With grief and loss immeasurable, along with the joy and warmth of memories, simple words must suffice right now. Craig treasured family and countless friends more than people know. Giving and full of unending tales and opinions, his lifelong love for sports and four-legged friends ran deeply. His strong voice and presence are with us always. Craig was a long-time Seymour Golf Club member and was affectionately known as 'Uncle Buck' to some of his pals at Seymour. A past Director of British Columbia Golf, he served as Junior Coordinator at Seymour for years and in many roles with the BCGA. He was the Junior Chair for Zone 4 and was honoured as the 2016 Zone 4 BCGA Volunteer of the Year. Craig was always willing and happy to volunteer his time to ensure Juniors in BC had the benefits of competition and continued development and it was his involvement and mentorship of young golfers that will be his legacy. Craig was also very involved with the Vancouver Canucks Alumni. For over 30 years he contributed to Canucks charity golf and fund-raising events but his favourite role was standing in for Santa at Canucks on-ice Christmas parties handing out gifts to the players' children. He was the host of the Canucks Alumni Suite for many years and wore the team colours with pride. Craig and his parents, Peggy and Joe Lennon, his brother, Terry and sister, Kelly, are most certainly disturbing their heavenly neighbours as they finally get to play many more games of Yahtzee together. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA or Salvation Army would be appreciated. The family would very much cherish any memories and comments shared in the online guestbook - a post-Covid celebration of life will be announced when possible.



