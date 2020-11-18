1/2
Craig Peter Lennon
March 01, 1952 - November 04, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With grief and loss immeasurable, along with the joy and warmth of memories, simple words must suffice right now. Craig treasured family and countless friends more than people know. Giving and full of unending tales and opinions, his lifelong love for sports and four-legged friends ran deeply. His strong voice and presence are with us always. Craig was a long-time Seymour Golf Club member and was affectionately known as 'Uncle Buck' to some of his pals at Seymour. A past Director of British Columbia Golf, he served as Junior Coordinator at Seymour for years and in many roles with the BCGA. He was the Junior Chair for Zone 4 and was honoured as the 2016 Zone 4 BCGA Volunteer of the Year. Craig was always willing and happy to volunteer his time to ensure Juniors in BC had the benefits of competition and continued development and it was his involvement and mentorship of young golfers that will be his legacy. Craig was also very involved with the Vancouver Canucks Alumni. For over 30 years he contributed to Canucks charity golf and fund-raising events but his favourite role was standing in for Santa at Canucks on-ice Christmas parties handing out gifts to the players' children. He was the host of the Canucks Alumni Suite for many years and wore the team colours with pride. Craig and his parents, Peggy and Joe Lennon, his brother, Terry and sister, Kelly, are most certainly disturbing their heavenly neighbours as they finally get to play many more games of Yahtzee together. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA or Salvation Army would be appreciated. The family would very much cherish any memories and comments shared in the online guestbook - a post-Covid celebration of life will be announced when possible.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Nov. 18 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens
1505 Lillooet Road
North Vancouver, BC V7J2J1
6049908988
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved