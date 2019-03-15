Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for D'Arcy Ralph Henderson. View Sign

Peacefully surrounded by sons, Wayne and Brian, in his home. Predeceased by his wife, Adeline, in 2011 with whom he shared 60 wonderful years. Survived by sons, Wayne (Lori) and Brian (Stacey); four grandchildren, Jennifer, Brodie, Dave, and Nicole; and five great-grandchildren.



D'Arcy spent his working life in the shipyard as a machinist, where he made many life long friends. He had a great love of sports and a game was always on the television. D'Arcy and Adeline enjoyed attending Hasting Race Course for live horse racing.



The family would like to thank his many friends at Lynn Valley Centre with whom he would share a daily visit. No service by his request.

Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 15 to Apr. 13, 2019

