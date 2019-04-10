DAKIN, Dale Beverly (Tetroe) August 27, 1956 - March 28, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dale Beverly Dakin (Tetroe) at the age of 62. Dale will be forever missed by daughter Ashley, brothers Jack and David (Natalie) and their daughter Irina. She is predeceased by her father Wren; her mother Doreen and her brother Stephen. Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019