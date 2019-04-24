Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dan RACINE. View Sign Obituary

RACINE, Dan With deep and profound sadness, we announce the passing of Dan Racine at 59 years of age after a two-year, hard-fought battle with cancer. Dan was an insurance broker who made his home in North Vancouver for the past seven years, a part of Canada that he loved. He returned to the care and comfort of his family on February 4, 2019, and surrounded by them, passed away at Innisfree House in Kitchener Ontario on February 22, 2019. We thank so many of his friends near and far who supported Danny throughout his illness and to Terry, his nephew, who brought him home to us. He faced his death with great courage, bravery and dignity. Thank you to Innisfree House for their care and compassion during this difficult time. At Dan's request, there will be no funeral service and cremation has taken place. Per his wishes, a meet and greet celebration of his life will be held at the Seymour Golf and Country Club, 3723 Mount Seymour Parkway, North Vancouver, BC, V7G1C1, on Friday, April 26th, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to the BC Cancer Foundation at After all, to the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure. J.K. Rowling





With deep and profound sadness, we announce the passing of Dan Racine at 59 years of age after a two-year, hard-fought battle with cancer. Dan was an insurance broker who made his home in North Vancouver for the past seven years, a part of Canada that he loved. He returned to the care and comfort of his family on February 4, 2019, and surrounded by them, passed away at Innisfree House in Kitchener Ontario on February 22, 2019. We thank so many of his friends near and far who supported Danny throughout his illness and to Terry, his nephew, who brought him home to us. He faced his death with great courage, bravery and dignity. Thank you to Innisfree House for their care and compassion during this difficult time. At Dan's request, there will be no funeral service and cremation has taken place. Per his wishes, a meet and greet celebration of his life will be held at the Seymour Golf and Country Club, 3723 Mount Seymour Parkway, North Vancouver, BC, V7G1C1, on Friday, April 26th, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to the BC Cancer Foundation at bccancerfoundation.com or by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close