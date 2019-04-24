RACINE, Dan With deep and profound sadness, we announce the passing of Dan Racine at 59 years of age after a two-year, hard-fought battle with cancer. Dan was an insurance broker who made his home in North Vancouver for the past seven years, a part of Canada that he loved. He returned to the care and comfort of his family on February 4, 2019, and surrounded by them, passed away at Innisfree House in Kitchener Ontario on February 22, 2019. We thank so many of his friends near and far who supported Danny throughout his illness and to Terry, his nephew, who brought him home to us. He faced his death with great courage, bravery and dignity. Thank you to Innisfree House for their care and compassion during this difficult time. At Dan's request, there will be no funeral service and cremation has taken place. Per his wishes, a meet and greet celebration of his life will be held at the Seymour Golf and Country Club, 3723 Mount Seymour Parkway, North Vancouver, BC, V7G1C1, on Friday, April 26th, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to the BC Cancer Foundation at bccancerfoundation.com or by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. After all, to the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure. J.K. Rowling
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019