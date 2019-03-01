Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dana F. Ozog. View Sign

Dana came into this world in Port Alberni, BC, and left us far too soon. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, John Schimmel, and brother, Jerry. Predeceased by her mother, Mary, and father, Frank Ozog.



"I was given the gift of life, and now I have to give it back. This is hard, but I was a lucky woman, who led a rewarding existence, and for this I am grateful. I was first diagnosed with cancer in January 2017. I fought hard and won the battle. Unfortunately, when I was in the hospital this past December for elective surgery (the final step in my cancer recovery), complications developed and I became very ill. At any rate, I am at peace. And on that upbeat note, I take my mortal leave of this rollicking, revolving world - looking up to the moon and stars, memories of walks around the Green Necklace, strolls along the beach in Parksville, and especially the warmth of the early morning sunshine and a coffee."



Please join us in a celebration of Dana's life on March 9th, 2019, at Seymour Golf and Country Club in North Vancouver from 1 - 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island.

1209-207 West Hastings Street

Vancouver , BC V6B 1H7

Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 1 to Apr. 4, 2019

