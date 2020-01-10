HILL, Daniel Alfred Daniel Alfred Hill passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 in North Vancouver at the age of 71. Daniel was blessed with a full life. He enjoyed two careers - one with the federal government and a second with the Native Education College. He was proud of his many accomplishments including the creation of the Aboriginal Land Stewardship program, which was recently reinstated. But he was most proud of his family. Daniel is survived by Maureen, his loving wife of 46 years, and two children, Joel and Kate (Mike). GranDan will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Bryn and Theo. In his retirement, Daniel enjoyed travelling, in particular home exchanges. He was also an active member of the Gleneagles Men's Golf Club, the Silver Sneakers hiking group and the 8:30 choir at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Daniel will be lovingly remembered in the hearts and through fond memories of family and friends. A private service by request. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Habitat for Humanity. Kearney Funeral Services Vancouver 604-736-0268
Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020