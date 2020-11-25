MILROY, Daniel Hall June 6, 1960 - November 13, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our loving husband and father, Daniel Hall Milroy. He is survived by wife Colette, son Lucas (Marina) and daughters Katharine and Rachel. Also mourning his loss are his three siblings, John, Brian, Sue and many nieces and nephews. Dan was born in Vancouver and has spent the last thirteen years living in Vancouver Island. He will be forever loved and missed and remembered for his kindness and sense of humour. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and doctors that took care of him. No service by request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NRGH. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca
