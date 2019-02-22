Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny R. (Dan) PLUNET. View Sign

PLUNET, Danny (Dan) R. February 4, 1957 - February 12, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin and friend to so many. Dan leaves behind his loving wife Susan, daughter's Krystine Mirza (Hamud, grandchildren Mayah and Ethan), Dayna Plunet, Emily Plunet and his only son Jon Plunet and step-son Sean Macdonald, and many relatives, too many to mention but he cared for very much. Dan became a wonderful wood maker and eventually became the head foreman for a high end company (Westside Projects) until his ALS diagnosis in December 2015. He loved camping, dirt bike riding, quading and of course the love of riding on the road with the open wind in his face on his red Harley Davidson Road King. Nothing was more free to him than riding with his friends. BUT most of all, family meant everything to him and he would light up whenever he saw his children or grandchildren. For someone who didn't like to talk to people (his own words), he was the most loved and liked person you could meet. Always stopping and talking to anyone on his little red scooter (in his later years after being diagnosed with ALS). He would go for walks/scoots with his best friend Kevin Unger and they would disappear for hours, just to find out that they were walking around our tiny Beachwood area (our 2nd home in Birch Bay) talking to anyone who would listen. Kevin's wife Barb and I would just laugh and know that we would not see them for hours. His last big car trip was with his closest friends Kevin and Paul in 2017 and was a trip that only they have the best memories that friends like that will never forget. Having ALS never took him down. He never complained, he fought it till the end. Told that he would only have 3-6 months to live, and then to continue to beat it for over 3 years without ever thinking it would take him, in the end it did - but on Dan's own terms!! He never gave in to the disease. We can't thank everyone enough at "GF Strong" and the "ALS Society", " PROP" who supplied us with everything you could possibly want - what great organizations! We would like to thank Dan's doctor for many years, Dr. Murray McWhinney. Also near the end we could never have gotten by without "North Shore Coastal Health" that provide great care aid to Dan till the very end (with the wonderful care aids that cared and loved him), as well as the fantastic nurses that came weekly to check on the - Mary, Naomi and our friend Catherine as well as the wonderful occupational therapist Zaleena. You all were so wonderful and could not have gone thru this without you. In lieu of flowers a donation to the ALS Society of BC, would be greatly appreciated in Dan's name:





