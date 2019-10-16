Daphne ELVIDGE (1927 - 2019)
Obituary

ELVIDGE, Daphne (nee Pearce) 1927 - 2019 Daphne Elvidge (nee Pearce), born 1927, passed away on August 22, 2019 at Lions Gate Hospital after a long and fruitful life. After training as a nurse at Vancouver General Hospital in the late '40s, Daphne went to London for a couple of years of nursing and travel. She returned to nursing at VGH and married John Elvidge in 1951. They settled in North Vancouver where they raised 5 children - Tod (Ann), Cathie (Ken), Dave (Jodi), Ken (Karen) and Jennifer (Doug). The love Daphne felt for her family, friends, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren is multiplied by the love we all felt for her. A celebration of Daphne's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Boal Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Road in North Vancouver.
Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
