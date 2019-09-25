Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darcy Keith GUERRERO. View Sign Obituary

Late Darcy Keith Guerrero Sunrise: July 30, 1965 Sunset: September 17, 2019 It is with great sadness we advise you of the passing of Darcy Keith Guerrero. Darcy was born to his late father Leonard Campbell and Bernice Guerrero on July 30, 1965 at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver and he passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of family and friends at North Shore Hospice on September 17, 2019. Darcy grew up on the North Shore and descended from the Guerrero/Gonzales and Campbell, Peters/Williams families of Squamish Nation. He attended Ridgeway Annex, Hamilton Junior Secondary School and Keith Lynn Alternate School. As a youth he worked at Thunderbird Bowling Lanes and Bows and Bells; then moved on to Squamish Nation Security, Lonsdale Rentals and eventually settled as a receiver at the Superstore. He loved to share stories and was known for his silly jokes and pranks. Darcy had a great sense of humour, grand smile and was very, very kind hearted - he will be dearly missed. Darcy's legacy is his daughter Makayla (Conner) and to see the arrival of his grand baby Scarlett. He is also survived by and will be dearly missed by his mother Bernice (Bob); brothers Leonard, Wayne; sisters Wendy (Gene) and Toni; special daughters Alison, Alyssia, Kyla & Stacey; dear friend Sheila; close friend George; and many loving cousins, aunties, uncles, loving relatives and dear friends. Following a meeting with family the following arrangements have been made. A prayer service was held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 7:00 pm, followed by a funeral service on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 10:00 am. Online condolences can be found at





It is with great sadness we advise you of the passing of Darcy Keith Guerrero. Darcy was born to his late father Leonard Campbell and Bernice Guerrero on July 30, 1965 at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver and he passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of family and friends at North Shore Hospice on September 17, 2019. Darcy grew up on the North Shore and descended from the Guerrero/Gonzales and Campbell, Peters/Williams families of Squamish Nation. He attended Ridgeway Annex, Hamilton Junior Secondary School and Keith Lynn Alternate School. As a youth he worked at Thunderbird Bowling Lanes and Bows and Bells; then moved on to Squamish Nation Security, Lonsdale Rentals and eventually settled as a receiver at the Superstore. He loved to share stories and was known for his silly jokes and pranks. Darcy had a great sense of humour, grand smile and was very, very kind hearted - he will be dearly missed. Darcy's legacy is his daughter Makayla (Conner) and to see the arrival of his grand baby Scarlett. He is also survived by and will be dearly missed by his mother Bernice (Bob); brothers Leonard, Wayne; sisters Wendy (Gene) and Toni; special daughters Alison, Alyssia, Kyla & Stacey; dear friend Sheila; close friend George; and many loving cousins, aunties, uncles, loving relatives and dear friends. Following a meeting with family the following arrangements have been made. A prayer service was held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 7:00 pm, followed by a funeral service on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 10:00 am. Online condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.ca Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close