Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darryl Wayne ROBINSON. View Sign Obituary

ROBINSON, Darryl Wayne As the sun was rising May 7th Darryl reached the destination of his life's journey. He had celebrated his 80th birthday three days previously on the palliative care ward of Lions Gate Hospital. He leaves to mourn his wife of 50 years, Donna Marie, his loving daughters Suzanne Marie Roijackers (Alex) and Stacy Michelle Muller (Nick), his four beloved grandsons Logan, Quinn, Nathan and Mason, brothers, Alvin (Joyce), Ronnie (Bev), special cousin Donna Louise Robinson, special brother-in-law Don Posehn and a large extended family. Darryl arrived in North Vancouver with his family in 1942. His father, Clayton worked at Burrard Drydock building ships for the war effort. The family lived on East 3rd Street in a wartime house. This area is now called Moodyville and the family home site is being developed for townhouses. The North Vancouver of his childhood contained the Patterson farm below his home and the big bank above the elevators on the lower level road. It was a child's paradise. He attended Ridgeway School and a newly opened Sutherland high school. Darryl was one of the first employees in the newly opened Kodak Processing Lab. He spent 20 years with Kodak before the plant closed in 1983. This closure allowed him to follow his first loves, the stock market and the real estate market, which he continued with for the rest of his life. After living on the North Shore for 77 years, it was difficult for Darryl not to meet someone he knew whenever he ventured out. With his wife Donna he travelled the world, Machu Picchu, Antarctica, the Hermitage in St. Petersburg, sailing up the Amazon to the interior of Brazil, and his favorite, New York City and the New York Stock Exchange. In his later years, when health issues curtailed his mobility, he spent hours in his home in Upper Lonsdale enjoying the panoramic view from his sundeck which included the cruise ships sailing under the Lions Gate Bridge into Canada Place. Each morning it was his routine to count the freighters awaiting entrance into the port. The spectacular sunsets were a bonus whenever they happened. The family wishes to thank Dr. Dean Brown for his years of professional care and concern. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the nurses and staff of 7 East and the Palliative Care Unit. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Palliative Care Unit of Lions Gate Hospital in Darryl's memory would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of Darryl's life will be held Thursday June 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at North Lonsdale United Church, 3380 Lonsdale Avenue North Vancouver. TO LIVE IN THE HEARTS WE LEAVE BEHIND IS NOT TO DIE





As the sun was rising May 7th Darryl reached the destination of his life's journey. He had celebrated his 80th birthday three days previously on the palliative care ward of Lions Gate Hospital. He leaves to mourn his wife of 50 years, Donna Marie, his loving daughters Suzanne Marie Roijackers (Alex) and Stacy Michelle Muller (Nick), his four beloved grandsons Logan, Quinn, Nathan and Mason, brothers, Alvin (Joyce), Ronnie (Bev), special cousin Donna Louise Robinson, special brother-in-law Don Posehn and a large extended family. Darryl arrived in North Vancouver with his family in 1942. His father, Clayton worked at Burrard Drydock building ships for the war effort. The family lived on East 3rd Street in a wartime house. This area is now called Moodyville and the family home site is being developed for townhouses. The North Vancouver of his childhood contained the Patterson farm below his home and the big bank above the elevators on the lower level road. It was a child's paradise. He attended Ridgeway School and a newly opened Sutherland high school. Darryl was one of the first employees in the newly opened Kodak Processing Lab. He spent 20 years with Kodak before the plant closed in 1983. This closure allowed him to follow his first loves, the stock market and the real estate market, which he continued with for the rest of his life. After living on the North Shore for 77 years, it was difficult for Darryl not to meet someone he knew whenever he ventured out. With his wife Donna he travelled the world, Machu Picchu, Antarctica, the Hermitage in St. Petersburg, sailing up the Amazon to the interior of Brazil, and his favorite, New York City and the New York Stock Exchange. In his later years, when health issues curtailed his mobility, he spent hours in his home in Upper Lonsdale enjoying the panoramic view from his sundeck which included the cruise ships sailing under the Lions Gate Bridge into Canada Place. Each morning it was his routine to count the freighters awaiting entrance into the port. The spectacular sunsets were a bonus whenever they happened. The family wishes to thank Dr. Dean Brown for his years of professional care and concern. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the nurses and staff of 7 East and the Palliative Care Unit. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Palliative Care Unit of Lions Gate Hospital in Darryl's memory would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of Darryl's life will be held Thursday June 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at North Lonsdale United Church, 3380 Lonsdale Avenue North Vancouver. Published in The North Shore News from May 17 to May 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close