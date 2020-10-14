1/1
Daryl Bruce MORGAN
03/23/1938 - 10/04/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORGAN, Daryl Bruce March 23, 1938 - October 4, 2020 Daryl passed away peacefully, with his loving wife of 55 years, Dianne, at his side. He will be greatly missed by sister Bonnie, brother-in-law Fred, 4 nieces, a nephew and 2 great-nieces. He was born in Powell River but moved to West Vancouver in his teens, graduating from West Van High in 1966. After attending Vancouver Vocational Institute, he applied his drafting skills, while employed by the Municipality of West Vancouver and the City of Vancouver. An interest in design led him to four years of study at the Vancouver School of Art. On graduating, he was hired by architect Ron Thom, to design custom interiors, in Toronto. On returning to B.C., Daryl worked for several architectural firms before opening his own custom design and drawing office. Daryl was a keen observer of the natural world and an avid reader of Science and History. If desired, donations in his name, to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.mckenziefuneralservices.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKenzie Funeral Services
Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South
West Vancouver, BC V7T 1A2
(604) 926-5121
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved