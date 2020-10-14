MORGAN, Daryl Bruce March 23, 1938 - October 4, 2020
Daryl passed away peacefully, with his loving wife of 55 years, Dianne, at his side. He will be greatly missed by sister Bonnie, brother-in-law Fred, 4 nieces, a nephew and 2 great-nieces. He was born in Powell River but moved to West Vancouver in his teens, graduating from West Van High in 1966. After attending Vancouver Vocational Institute, he applied his drafting skills, while employed by the Municipality of West Vancouver and the City of Vancouver. An interest in design led him to four years of study at the Vancouver School of Art. On graduating, he was hired by architect Ron Thom, to design custom interiors, in Toronto. On returning to B.C., Daryl worked for several architectural firms before opening his own custom design and drawing office. Daryl was a keen observer of the natural world and an avid reader of Science and History. If desired, donations in his name, to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.mckenziefuneralservices.com.