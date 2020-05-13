David Alan MacLean



1948-2020



It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Dave, after a brief but courageous fight with cancer. Dave is survived by his three sons, Ryan (Rosa), Scott (Nina), and Trevor (Cayley); his beautiful granddaughters, Amilia and Tilja; and his very special friend, Anja. He is also survived by his brothers, Brian (Susan) and Malcolm (Debbie); and sister, Diane.



It is safe to say Dave lived life to the max. He grew up in Lynn Valley and was a long-time successful Realtor on the North Shore. He was a seasoned world traveller and spent his latter winters in Mexico with Anja, where they pursued their passion of scuba diving. He was an avid skier and spent many days skiing with his sons at Cypress and Whistler.



He was very proud of his sons, who all turned out to be fine young men. He encouraged their independence and many life adventures.



There will be a private family gathering in the future.



