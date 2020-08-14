It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David Charlton at his home in North Vancouver on July 18, 2020, at the age of 80.



David Christopher Charlton was born in Seaton, County Durham, England on May 28, 1940, to Robert Hedley Charlton and Elizabeth Marjorie Peel.



After attending college in Leeds he quickly dove into hotel management with training in Switzerland and hands-on experience running several Inns across England. In 1966, David married Diana Creasy and in 1967, they set their sights abroad and emigrated to Canada.



Putting his managerial skills to work he took his family all across Canada until finally settling on the West Coast. There he made a name for himself with several successful businesses that he owned and operated - including; The Old Bailiff, Bananas Restaurant, and Pasta Works/Prima Italian Market. He eventually retired in 2011.



After retirement, he found his greatest joy in the warmth of the sun with a nice cup of coffee in hand and spending time with his family, especially his seven grandchildren: Riel, Luca, Jasmine, Jada, Cooper, Riley, and Mackenzie. He was a beloved father of three married children: Christian (Rayan), Martin (Tordes), and Hazel (Adam Black).



David was predeceased by his younger brother, Peter; and is survived by his older brother, Ian Charlton (Jennifer), and his lifelong friend and ex-wife, Diana.



David (Pops) will always be remembered for his boisterous laugh, his mischievous grin, and his generous loving nature. He will be dearly missed by all.



A private family memorial has already been held at First Memorial Funeral Home in North Vancouver. If you wish to honour David, please consider making a donation in his name to the Parkinson Society of BC.



