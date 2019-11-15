Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Camden WILSON. View Sign Obituary

WILSON, David Camden October 26, 2019, Dave Wilson, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at home in Abbotsford at the age of 81. Dave was born in North Vancouver, December 1937, he was an icon to many and a unique Character. He was a competitive athlete in many sports, an accomplished motorcycle racer and held a Master's Degree in Adult Education. He taught carpentry and power mechanics at Templeton and Widermere Secondary Schools. He is survived by his wife Lois, son Dean, daughters Lauren and Marla, grandsons Mike and Camden and granddaughters Jessica, McKenna and Somerset. A Celebration of Life will be held in May. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Kidney Foundation, Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Lung Association or Wounded Warriors. First Memorial Funeral Services Aldergrove 604-857-0111







