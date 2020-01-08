Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Clifford McMURRAY. View Sign Obituary

McMURRAY, David Clifford Passed peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Lynn Valley Care Centre. He leaves behind his devoted wife Joan. Married 45 years, she was the love of his life. They shared many adventures travelling the world, and Joan's care, love and devotion enabled Dave to see 97 wonderful years. He loved his children unconditionally: his son Fred, his darling daughter Kathryn (Dave), and his beloved granddaughter Sara (Steve); as well as extended family in Wales and England. Their blended family included Joan's children, daughter Shelley (Paul) and their daughter Julie, as well as son Mike (Pam) and their son Craig. Dave was born in Fort McLeod, Alberta on June 6, 1922 to parents James and Elizabeth. He was one of five children. He enlisted in the Canadian Army on July 2, 1939, and served in the war until 1945 with the 6th field company, Royal Canadian Engineers. Upon returning to Canada, he continued with the Army until 1964, when he was honourably released. Dave then worked for Public Works, head of Central Audit Section, Government of Canada until his retirement in 1977. His three brothers, Leslie, Jess and Lou also enlisted and served in WW2. Les made the ultimate sacrifice and was killed in Italy. Dave and Joan made several trips back to Europe for memorial services as well as to visit his brother's grave in Italy. In 2017, he was awarded the Legion d'Honneur acknowledging his participation in the 1944 campaign to liberate France. He was extremely proud of his military service and was a very proud Canadian. He supported the Trans Canada Trail as a trail building supporter, dedicated to preserving and conserving the natural grandeur of Canada for all people to enjoy now and beyond tomorrow. Dave was a man of true integrity and wisdom. He was kind, gentle, generous and loving. He will be truly loved and always missed. The family is very grateful to all the staff at Lynn Valley Life Care for their care of Dave over the past year.







Passed peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Lynn Valley Care Centre. He leaves behind his devoted wife Joan. Married 45 years, she was the love of his life. They shared many adventures travelling the world, and Joan's care, love and devotion enabled Dave to see 97 wonderful years. He loved his children unconditionally: his son Fred, his darling daughter Kathryn (Dave), and his beloved granddaughter Sara (Steve); as well as extended family in Wales and England. Their blended family included Joan's children, daughter Shelley (Paul) and their daughter Julie, as well as son Mike (Pam) and their son Craig. Dave was born in Fort McLeod, Alberta on June 6, 1922 to parents James and Elizabeth. He was one of five children. He enlisted in the Canadian Army on July 2, 1939, and served in the war until 1945 with the 6th field company, Royal Canadian Engineers. Upon returning to Canada, he continued with the Army until 1964, when he was honourably released. Dave then worked for Public Works, head of Central Audit Section, Government of Canada until his retirement in 1977. His three brothers, Leslie, Jess and Lou also enlisted and served in WW2. Les made the ultimate sacrifice and was killed in Italy. Dave and Joan made several trips back to Europe for memorial services as well as to visit his brother's grave in Italy. In 2017, he was awarded the Legion d'Honneur acknowledging his participation in the 1944 campaign to liberate France. He was extremely proud of his military service and was a very proud Canadian. He supported the Trans Canada Trail as a trail building supporter, dedicated to preserving and conserving the natural grandeur of Canada for all people to enjoy now and beyond tomorrow. Dave was a man of true integrity and wisdom. He was kind, gentle, generous and loving. He will be truly loved and always missed. The family is very grateful to all the staff at Lynn Valley Life Care for their care of Dave over the past year. Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close