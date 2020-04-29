WARREN, David Gordon April 15, 1945 - April 14, 2020 Died peacefully at his sister's home in North Vancouver, the day before his 75th birthday. He beat cancer once and lived three more healthy years before it returned. He is survived by his sister Barbara (Abraham) Alizadeh and his niece Mitra Alizadeh. Predeceased by his parents Gordon and Anne Warren. He lived a good life, his way, and will be greatly missed. "To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.mckenziefuneralservices.com".
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020