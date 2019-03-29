David Hathaway Sr. passed peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Lion's Gate Hospital after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's Disease. Predeceased by his daughter, Melinda Rose Hathaway and brother, John. Survived by Joanne, his loving wife of almost 40 years, sons David, Greg & Michael, sisters Ann & Deb and grandchildren Elliot, Kenley, Sierra, Novalee & Oscar. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A private family service will take place, as per David's wishes, at his favourite location on the West Coast of Vancouver Island in June. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson Society B.C. are greatly appreciated. https://www.parkinson.bc.ca/donate/ Please visit www.korucremation.com/obituaries for more information about David Hathaway Sr.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Hathaway.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 29 to Apr. 27, 2019