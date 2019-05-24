Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. Rhodes. View Sign Obituary

On March 10th, 2019, David James Rhodes was able to finally ride his Harley, pain-free, beyond the earthly ties that bind us here, leaving behind a very large hole in our family. Dave was only 57.



Dave loved riding and working on his Harley, and spending time in the outdoors. He was extremely talented, having taught himself to build and/or repair almost anything. Meticulous and focused, his finished products were works of art.



His family was everything to him, and he loved his wife, son, and grandsons with all his heart. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharlene; his beloved son, Eric, and wife, Amanda; their boys, Zane and Kai; as well as his parents, Marcia Eyre and Charles Rhodes; and his two sisters, Deborah and Lesley.



A celebration of his remarkable life will be held on Saturday, July 13th, 2019, at the Legion in North Vancouver, 1630 Lynn Valley Road, at 6:00 pm.



This is our hardest goodbye...until we meet again.

