David Michael Boulter
November 17, 1941 - October 15, 2020
David from Leicestershire, England, loved exploring the countryside and was an avid hiker and climber, and a successful sportsman in both soccer and cricket.

He graduated from Loughborough University and emigrated with his family in 1968.

As a Chemical Engineer and Project Manager, David worked internationally, heading up new ventures, building new facilities, acquisitions, and mergers.

He was a true gentleman who was very proud of his family. He leaves behind his wife, Gail; his two daughters, Johann and Julie; his son-in-law, Dave; and three grandsons, Simon, Matthew, and Jamie; and his beloved dog, Journey.

At David's request, there will be no funeral or Celebration of Life.

Published in North Shore News from Nov. 25 to Dec. 25, 2020.
