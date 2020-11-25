David from Leicestershire, England, loved exploring the countryside and was an avid hiker and climber, and a successful sportsman in both soccer and cricket.



He graduated from Loughborough University and emigrated with his family in 1968.



As a Chemical Engineer and Project Manager, David worked internationally, heading up new ventures, building new facilities, acquisitions, and mergers.



He was a true gentleman who was very proud of his family. He leaves behind his wife, Gail; his two daughters, Johann and Julie; his son-in-law, Dave; and three grandsons, Simon, Matthew, and Jamie; and his beloved dog, Journey.



At David's request, there will be no funeral or Celebration of Life.



