After a long and remarkable life, on a beautiful afternoon surrounded by her family, Dawn Hope Montgomery peacefully slipped away at the age of 89 on Friday August 7th.Dawn was predeceased by her parents Margaret (Thommy) and William George Thomson and her sister Hue (Hope) Wallace. She is survived by her loved and cherished husband of 63 years, John; by the children she loved so greatly: Diane (John), Ian (Kirsty), Peg, Brian (Jenn); and by her seven grandchildren Tristan, Emily, Sophie, Alex, Callum, Thomas and Meg, all of whom filled her with pride as she watched them grow into young adults.Born to Scots on May 15, 1931 she grew up in Kent, Edinburgh and Inverness. She came to Canada with her sister and mother after the War. Her father was to follow but died suddenly in the UK. She graduated from UBC with a BA, captained the Varsity Field Hockey team, earning her Big Block letter in the process. Her favourite memories of UBC were as a member of the Varsity Outdoor Club, and through its program of skiing and hiking trips, Dawn forged life-long friendships.At the age of 25 she met her future husband John on the tennis court at Jericho Tennis Club, and they were engaged six weeks later. They had four children in six years and created resonant childhood memories through family boating trips, the cottage at Maracaibo on Salt Spring Island, canoe trips, and ski trips to Big White. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and to John. She also found time to volunteer as a board member of the West Van Electors’ Association and The University Women’s Club, and she worked for a decade at the North Shore Information Centre, in the time before Google.Gardening was a passion, and Dawn earned her Master Gardener designation. Her verdant West Van garden was a source of joy to her as she frequently entertained her huge contingent of friends and family over tea, coffee, Gin in the Summer and Scotch in the Fall.We will miss her laugh and great sense of humour. We will miss her interest and genuine engagement with friends and family. We will miss her positive outlook and her even disposition. We will certainly miss her love of the party and her innate ability to make people feel comfortable in any situation.You were so loved, Mum. Rest now.The family wishes to thank Dawn’s caregivers Karen, Liza, Jen, Roslyn, Avril, and Sarah for their compassionate care. They made it possible for her to spend most of her later years at home. Special thanks as well to the wonderful staff and caregivers at West Vancouver Care Centre and Hollyburn House Care Centre.Cremation with burial to follow at Capilano View Cemetery.Donations may be made in Dawn’s memory to Westcoast Family Centres Society 220-2010 East 48th Ave. Vancouver, BC V5P 1R8Charitable Registration No. 131454555 RR 0001