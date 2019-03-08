Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawne GARRETT. View Sign

GARRETT, Dawne 1919-2019 Hyacinthe Dawne nee Grierson/Knowlton/Garrett, was born August 8, 1919, in London, England. She passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019 at the grand age of 99. She was predeceased by her first husband Bruce Knowlton and second husband Richard Garrett; her sister June ('Bunny') Curwen and brother Rodney Grierson. Dawne lived in West Vancouver for over 70 years and as a life member of the West Vancouver Sketch Club, participated in their art shows and the Harmony Arts Festival. Her paintings are found in private collections in North America and the UK. Dawne played tennis at West Vancouver Tennis Club until she was 80 years old. Dawne will be fondly remembered by her family: children; Anne McNeill (Doug), Dave Knowlton (Ann), Sally Roberts and step daughter Margot Leslie (Frank). She was known as 'Muz' to her 11 grandchildren; Catherine, Karen, Susan, Marianne, Cheryl, Trevor, Will, Lisa, Patricia, Diana, David and 20 great grandchildren. The family will gather together to celebrate and reminisce about her long life. In lieu of flowers, Mum would enjoy donations to the West Vancouver SPCA. Special Thanks to the staff at Inglewood Care Centre for their friendship and loving care over the past 7 years.





