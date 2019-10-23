Dawne grew up in Nelson, then moved to Calgary where she danced with the Calgary Ballet. Upon her return home, she met and married Matt Dunsmore. They moved to Vancouver and adopted a child. Dawne loved dancing, being with her family, and being a grandmother.
She will be missed by daughter, Cheryl, and grandchildren, Eli, Annie, Liam, and Talia Ranger.
There will be a service on Friday, October 25, at 2 pm at Paul Sugar Palliative Care Center, 3743 Delbrook Avenue, North Vancouver, BC.
