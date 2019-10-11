Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for de GRUCHY Shena Janet. View Sign Obituary

de GRUCHY, Shena Janet Shena passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on October 20th, 1936 to Frederick and Ellen Carpenter. Shena was a great entertainer and friend to many. She was also very passionate about reading and in turn, mentored and motivated many students. Shena spent 31 years working at Caulfeild Elementary, West Vancouver Secondary School, Hillside Middle School and finally at Rockridge Middle School. Shena is survived by her sister Christine; her three sons and their wives. Craig (Jean), Mark (Sarah) and Paul (Gillian); grandsons Taylor, Jack, Cole and Jake. Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 from 2 pm-6 pm, at The View, 2121 Lonsdale Avenue. Free underground parking is available. Entrance off of 21st Street.





