Deb passed from leptomeningeal cancer surrounded by her loving family. She led a purpose driven life and wasn't afraid of anything - except heights. But she rock climbed anyway. Please bring your stories to her celebration at West Van Baptist Church April 14th at 2pm. Donations to First Steps Canada or Promise Vancouver in lieu of flowers.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 10 to May 9, 2019