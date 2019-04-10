Late Debra Joe (nee Wilson) Sunrise: May 16, 1956 Sunset: March 31, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear mother, grandmother, aunty and sister Debra Joe. Debra descends from the Smith/Wilson and Frank families. She was born May 16, 1956 to her proud parents James Wilfred and Irene Wilson. She passed March 31, 2019. She was 62 years young. Debra grew up in Comox, BC and went to Comox Elementary. She came to North Vancouver for high school; she attended St. Thomas Aquinas, and did some courses at the Eslha7an program, she also attended Malaspina College for a few semesters. She worked at Queen Mary with the school board, Zellers, and the Lynnwood Hotel. Debra was well known for being an entrepreneur and sold Tupperware, Avon, and PartyLite. She was married to her husband Late Chief Philip Joe for 38 years. Debra got in to trouble regularly for nodding and smiling when she couldn't hear you. Debra was a wonderful baker and always made a Christmas cake. Debra is survived by her children Nathan Philip Joe, Mark James Dennis Joe (Jacqueline), Kristina Lindsay Joe; special children Amy, Azury, Christina, Lino Biavaschi; grand children Jordan Stewart, Roman Garth Robbie Baker, Lily Jane Melody Joe-Baker, Jackson Clewes, Brooklyn Mahikan Durnee Feather Eaglevoice Joe, Arielle Amber Beverly Dixon-Joe, Mark Merrek August Lackett-Joe, Koby Philip Raymond Williams, Cassius Keegan Robinson, Isaac Joe Manuel; step-daughters Chief Leanne Patricia Joe - Sxwpilenaat Siyam (Tim), Eileen 'Chooch' Glenna-Marie Joe (Dave); Sibling Gloria Wilson and Richard Donald Wilson. A Celebration of Life was held at Glenhaven Memorial Chapel, 1835 West Hastings Street on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 10:00 am. On line condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com
