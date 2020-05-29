It is with broken hearts that we announce the tragic passing of Dr. Denis Vincent.



Denis was born into a close-knit family in Edmonton, Alberta. He was fortunate to be educated at College Saint-Jean, a private institution celebrating the rich heritage of francophone culture, arts, and music. It was here that Denis discovered his love for music and singing. Alongside his older brother, Daniel, and a few others with long hair and groovy outfits, their contemporary rock band was born. They would travel Alberta in their VW bus, playing to enthusiastic crowds. The Vincent family summered and created lifelong friendships at their cabin on beautiful Lac la Biche. Denis was always happiest on the water and spent his free time waterskiing, windsurfing, and sailing.



Denis graduated from dentistry in 1979, from the University of Alberta. In a bold and confident move, he opened a practice in Bonnyville, Alberta. Denis was extremely successful in Bonnyville and was only 24 years old when his first patient sat in his chair. While in Bonnyville, he loved his lifestyle of living on the lake, starting and finishing each day with a waterski.



An opportunity presented to sell his practice, and Denis set off to explore the world, travelling extensively for 18 months.



Upon returning to Canada, Denis purchased a practice in North Vancouver. Denis served his profession with incredible dedication, integrity, passion, and extraordinary skill for 42 years. His genuine caring way put patients at ease. His unwavering commitment to providing excellent dentistry will be remembered by his loyal patients. He considered his patients as dear friends and many had been in his care for over 35 years.



Denis will be fondly remembered for his enthusiasm for life and his positive energy. He loved people and his genuine curiosity could quickly turn strangers into friends.



His face would light up with pride when he spoke of his sons, Cole and Brody. He was so proud of the fine young men that they have become through their recent adventures, life experiences, and accomplishments. The family has spent many memorable years as weekend warriors enjoying mountain activities and skiing at Whistler Blackcomb.



Denis was a loving father, brother, exceptional dentist, loyal friend, passionate alpine skier, talented home chef, and an electric car enthusiast. He will be dearly missed.



Denis is survived by his sons, Cole and Brody; his former wife, Shauna; his siblings, Daniel (Antoinette), Mariline (Scott), Lorraine (Stan), Ron (Lynette), and Marc (Eleni); and many adored nieces and nephews throughout the world.



Denis was predeceased by his devoted parents, Melanie and Roland Vincent.



