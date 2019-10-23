MACAREE, Denis J. February 2, 1936 - October 9, 2019 If you are reading this announcement, it means I have left the Departure Lounge, picked up my boarding pass and I am on my last flight to wherever because of liver cancer. Born in Dublin, Ireland, Denis is survived by his loving wife Daphne, brother Thomas (Ena), sister-in-law Darlene (Dennis) and numerous nephews, nieces and other family members. Denis was predeceased in death by his brothers Jim, Noel, and sister Marie. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Highlands United Church, 3255 Edgemont Blvd, North Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019