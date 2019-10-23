Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denis J. MACAREE. View Sign Obituary

MACAREE, Denis J. February 2, 1936 - October 9, 2019 If you are reading this announcement, it means I have left the Departure Lounge, picked up my boarding pass and I am on my last flight to wherever because of liver cancer. Born in Dublin, Ireland, Denis is survived by his loving wife Daphne, brother Thomas (Ena), sister-in-law Darlene (Dennis) and numerous nephews, nieces and other family members. Denis was predeceased in death by his brothers Jim, Noel, and sister Marie. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Highlands United Church, 3255 Edgemont Blvd, North Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation or to a charity of your choice.







If you are reading this announcement, it means I have left the Departure Lounge, picked up my boarding pass and I am on my last flight to wherever because of liver cancer. Born in Dublin, Ireland, Denis is survived by his loving wife Daphne, brother Thomas (Ena), sister-in-law Darlene (Dennis) and numerous nephews, nieces and other family members. Denis was predeceased in death by his brothers Jim, Noel, and sister Marie. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Highlands United Church, 3255 Edgemont Blvd, North Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation or to a charity of your choice. Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close