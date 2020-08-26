With profound sadness, Diana's family announces she passed away suddenly and peacefully at St. Paul's Hospital on August 6, 2020. Diana will be deeply missed by her friends and family who mourn a life cut short too soon. Two years ago, Diana retired from a 40-year career with CIBC Private Wealth Management. Diana was an animal lover who was devoted to her cat, Parker and felt a deep sense of love for all animals. Second to her love of animals was a love of travel and exploration of the world. She shared her passion for travel with her sister and great-niece who spent many years exploring different parts of the world. Diana is survived by her sister, Catherine McKinnon; her niece and nephew, Cheryl and Jack McKinnon; and her great-niece, Angelina McKinnon. Diana's family wishes to thank all the doctors and nurses at St. Paul's Hospital ICU. Due to the pandemic, a service will not be held. Donations may be made to VOKRA.



