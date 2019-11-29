CHOW, Diana In the early hours of Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at The Village of Winston Park in Kitchener, Ontario, Diana Chow passed away peacefully at the age of 88. She leaves behind Wilfred, her husband of 62 years and her daughter, Kim Zasada (Adam). "Po-po" will be remembered by her two loving grandsons, Max and Finn. She is survived by her brother Peter, sisters Shirley, Beverley, Lois and numerous nieces and nephews. Diana was born in Victoria, B.C., and was a longtime resident of North Vancouver. A private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Diana's memorial.
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019