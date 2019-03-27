Dianne passed away peacefully while surrounded by family. Pre-deceased by parents, Nap and Dodie Bouchard, and husbands, Jay Costain and Percy St Pierre. Survived by children, Erin Seedhouse (Kurt), Sean Costain, Kerry Costain (Dana), and Kelly Jenner (Bruce); grandkids, Fiona, Edana, Briony, Bryan, Tom, and Dan; great-grandkids, Sage and Jasper; brother, Randy Bouchard (Doe); in-laws, Jennifer Plumridge, Kevin Costain (Terry), and Dan Costain; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 2 pm at Lynn Valley United Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to charity. Many thanks to Dr. Edmunds, VCH Home Support, Dr. Bird, and medical, nursing, and support staff at Evergreen House.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 27 to Apr. 25, 2019