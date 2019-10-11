Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dierdre Honor COWAN. View Sign Service Information Hollyburn Funeral Home 1807 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7 (604)-922-1221 Obituary

COWAN, Deirdre Honor June 18, 1925 - September 25, 2019 The vivacious spirit of Deirdre Honor Cowan, age 94, passed onto life's next great adventure peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Deirdre was born June 18, 1925 in London, England to Col. Hugh Branston Warwick (D.S.O.), and Christina Margery Pyne Warwick. Following school, Deirdre enlisted as a FANY and worked as a decoder until the end of the war in Europe when she was deployed to Ceylon. Here she met and married a naval officer named Antony Atkins. They emigrated to Vancouver, Canada in 1954 with their two sons Tim and James in tow. The family grew up in Deep Cove in North Vancouver. Deirdre became an avid snow skier in the winters and an active water skier during the summers. Deirdre was always very out going and friendly and busy volunteering with the "Candy Stripers" at Lions Gate Hospital or driving for CNIB. Deirdre was a gracious lady, a great conversationalist, well-educated and entertaining. She loved to dress brightly and lit up the room. Deirdre was an avid tennis player and golfer. At the age of 85 she carded a "hole in one". One of her favorite sayings was "Everything in moderation, including moderation". Deirdre lived a full and rich life surrounded by friends and an ever growing family. Remaining to honour and remember her love are her sons, Tim (Wendy), James (Barbara), her 4 grandchildren Cedar, Jeremy, Tyler, Anthony, her 5 great grandchildren and her many great friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her church; Capilano Christian Community, PO Box 86985 STN Main, North Vancouver, BC V7L 4P6. Deirdre's family and friends will be gathering to honour and remember her on October 19, 2019 at Kiwanis Garden Village, 999 21st St. West Vancouver at 2pm. Don't be shy to wear some colour as you think of her







