OOSTINDIE, Dirk April 13, 1928 - December 8, 2019





A compassionate and much-loved North Vancouverite passed away December 8th, leaving a legacy for future generations. Dirk led a vibrant life which started in Amsterdam and included significant times in Sweden, Yukon, Lake Louise, and BC; and 60 years in North Vancouver. With his wife of 62 years Pieternella (Nellie), they raised four sons with growing families and step families with Paul (Joyce, Matt, Morgan), Eric (Kristen, Jacob, Luke), Ian (Debbie, Jeremy, Trevor-Vida, Tiana) and Irwin (Michael-Jasta-Marley, Inessa). He is predeceased by his daughter-in-law Madeleine. He was an incredibly loved family man. He was active as: a youth soccer coach; President, NS Neighbourhood House and NS Arts Commissioner; Founder of NS Garden Contest and Senior National Judge of Communities in Bloom. Dirk served the District of NV as Parks Manager (1959-1993), and with great affinity for his parks crews; created Maplewood Farm, Canada's first public skateboard bowl at Seylynn Park; Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre; innovative sports fields; and dozens more parks and mountain trails. With Parkinson's disease, Dirk continued to live actively. He learned resilience from his youth in WW2 , living in hiding, sick with diphtheria when he was liberated by Canadian troops (chronicled at www.vankijkduinstraat.nl). A life well-lived, inspiring many, and lived with purpose. Dirk will be placed at rest in the North Vancouver Cemetery. A public service and reception will be held on Monday, December 16th at 1 pm, at North Lonsdale United Church, 3380 Lonsdale Avenue. Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019

