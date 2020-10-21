Captain Donald Chatt, after a lengthy career as a Marine Pilot on the BC Coast, guided his own final voyage with his three daughters at his side.



Don started his Mariner career, part-time at the age of 15, in Ocean Falls. He acquired his Captains' Ticket at age 24, becoming a Marine Pilot in 1974. He loved every day on the water.



He will be greatly missed by daughters, Diana, Carole (Keith), and Lisa (Bill); eight grandsons, Scott (Katja), Todd, Tyler (Sama), Ryan (Kelsey), Brent (Keesha), Kyle (Annalise), Shawn (Anna), and Adam (Jill); and great-grandchildren, Virginia, Brayden, Lila, Alyssa, Boe, Riley, and Cole. He is also survived by his brother, Vic. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia; parents, Percy and Kit; sister, Phyllis; and granddaughters, Claire and Barbara.



Many thanks to North Shore Hospice. A family gathering will be held at a later date to spread his ashes on Steamboat Rock. Bon Voyage, Bubba.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to North Shore Hospice.



