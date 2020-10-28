Don was born on the family farm near Mortlach, Saskatchewan on January 18, 1937, and passed away quietly at Kelowna General Hospital on October 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Jane; daughters, Caroline and Wanda; son, Mark; six grandchildren; and brothers, Duane and Ivan.



Don and Jane met while at high school in Hodgeville, Saskatchewan. They were married in Lillooet, BC, on September 26, 1959, and there they had two daughters, 1961 and 1963. Don worked for the Pacific Great Eastern Railway, which later became BC Rail, and Jane worked at the hospital. In 1966, Don was transferred to Prince George, BC where their son was born the same year. In 1970, Don was transferred to North Vancouver, BC, where he worked until 1992. After retirement from the railway, Don and Jane moved to Blind Bay, BC, Salmon Arm, BC, and then Kelowna, BC.



While in Lillooet and Prince George, Don and Jane were avid curlers and competed in many bonspiels together.



The family spent many summers vacationing at Mara Lake in the Okanagan. While the family was relaxing at the campsite and in the lake, he could be found in the boathouse helping the resort staff repair outboard motors of their rental boats. Originally staying in the tent trailer that he built. Don and Jane enjoyed annual camp trips with the family and friends. During retirement, they continued camping in their fifth wheel trailer and travelled as far as the east coast.



Don and Jane enjoyed many years of holidaying in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Some years they were there for three months. There they made many local friendships. Don would often been seen watching the local soccer teams play and even traveled with teams to other towns. Don also helped out in homes with plumbing or carpentry. Together, Don and Jane would help provide food and Christmas gifts to homeless children in the area.



Don was always willing to give his time to others. He spent hours making wooden rocking horses, which he would give away to families with young children. He kept track of the children he gave them to. His final horse, numbered 362, was made in 2019. He even took some in pieces in his luggage to Mexico to assemble and give away there. He volunteered for the Lynn Valley Soccer Association managing teams and organizing equipment and doing fundraisers, selling hotdogs, etc. during tournaments. During retirement, Don and Jane were consistent supporters following their grandchildren in the many sports they were involved with. They were also always there for their children when it came to home reno's and additions.



If you have had the chance to meet Don, we hope you can take a moment to reflect on a fond memory you may have. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.



No service is planned at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store