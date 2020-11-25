It is with deep sorrow and boundless love, that we mourn the passing of (our Mom, Grammy, and Grandma) Dona Frances Murdoch, 86, of North Vancouver, BC who passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020. Dona was predeceased by her husband James Murdoch and her parents Gertrude and Harvey Anderson. Dona will be dearly missed by her daughters, Linda and Leslie (George); and her grandchildren, Jelayna, Carianne, Nicholas and Kirsten; along with many other relatives and friends. We would like to express our everlasting gratitude to the staff at the Lynn Valley Care Centre who cared for Dona with such kindness and grace. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, we will celebrate Dona's life in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Dona's memory to Diabetes Canada. Thank you to all who brought love and light to Dona's life. To leave a condolence message visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9894888
.