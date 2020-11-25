1/1
Dona Frances Murdoch
February 21, 1934 - November 06, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sorrow and boundless love, that we mourn the passing of (our Mom, Grammy, and Grandma) Dona Frances Murdoch, 86, of North Vancouver, BC who passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020. Dona was predeceased by her husband James Murdoch and her parents Gertrude and Harvey Anderson. Dona will be dearly missed by her daughters, Linda and Leslie (George); and her grandchildren, Jelayna, Carianne, Nicholas and Kirsten; along with many other relatives and friends. We would like to express our everlasting gratitude to the staff at the Lynn Valley Care Centre who cared for Dona with such kindness and grace. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, we will celebrate Dona's life in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Dona's memory to Diabetes Canada. Thank you to all who brought love and light to Dona's life. To leave a condolence message visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9894888.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Nov. 25 to Dec. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved