Donald Alexander Cooke English, 92, passed away peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital on April 14, 2019. He was born in Vancouver on January 6, 1927.
Don was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his children, Don (Patricia), Bill (Debbie), Alan, and Ruth; grandchildren, Marina (Jon), Allyson (John), and Tara; and other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Irene; and brother, Roderick.
He was a graduate in Mechanical Engineering at the University of British Columbia.
Don was well respected as a person and as a businessman. Through his church, he hired several Vietnamese refugees to help them start a new life in Canada.
He loved his garden, greenhouse, and his new residence at the Westerleigh where he embraced life.
A celebration of life will be held at St. David's United Church, 1525 Taylor Way, West Vancouver, BC, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 2:00 pm.
If friends and family so desire, donations may be made to the BC Lung Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of BC.
Published in The North Shore News from May 9 to June 7, 2019