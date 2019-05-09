Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald A. English. View Sign Obituary

Donald Alexander Cooke English, 92, passed away peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital on April 14, 2019. He was born in Vancouver on January 6, 1927.



Don was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his children, Don (Patricia), Bill (Debbie), Alan, and Ruth; grandchildren, Marina (Jon), Allyson (John), and Tara; and other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Irene; and brother, Roderick.



He was a graduate in Mechanical Engineering at the University of British Columbia.



Don was well respected as a person and as a businessman. Through his church, he hired several Vietnamese refugees to help them start a new life in Canada.



He loved his garden, greenhouse, and his new residence at the Westerleigh where he embraced life.



A celebration of life will be held at St. David's United Church, 1525 Taylor Way, West Vancouver, BC, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 2:00 pm.



If friends and family so desire, donations may be made to the BC Lung Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of BC.

