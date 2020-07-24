FIORVENTO, Donald Anthony



July 22, 1968 - May 9, 2020



Journalist. Lawyer. Filmmaker. Friend.



Don Fiorvento wore many hats well during his remarkable life, which was cut short suddenly and tragically. Predeceased by his father, Domenico, he is survived and mourned by his mother, Enza Dardano; stepfather, Pasquale Dardano; sister, Sue U-Ming (Terry); niece, Téah; nephew, Mattias; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will also be missed and mourned by the many friends he made and kept, some dating back to kindergarten and others from just days before he passed away.



Don was born in Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver and attended Carisbrooke Elementary, Balmoral, Argyle, Hastings, and Port Coquitlam high schools. He earned a Communication Degree from Simon Fraser University and following an award-winning career as a journalist; his most fruitful and happiest years as a reporter at the North Shore Outlook. He followed his passion for law and earned a law degree from the University of Manitoba. Another passion of his, movies, saw him branch out once again as a producer of indie films. Other interests included politics, acting, travelling and the outdoors (especially on his beloved North Shore).



Don was devoted to his family, friends and community, always celebrated others' successes, and took a genuine interest in those close to him. He had a true zest for life.



Many thanks to the staff at Royal Columbian Hospital's emergency ward. Donations may be made in Don's name to the B.C. Cancer Foundation, as he was a longtime supporter of pancreatic cancer research, and the RCH Foundation.



Don was buried at Forest Lawn in Burnaby on May 30, and a celebration of his life will be held when crowds will be able to gather again. In the meantime, we ask that you raise a glass in the memory of this true original. He will be dearly missed by so many.



"We are not humans beings having a spiritual experience, we are spiritual beings having a human experience."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store