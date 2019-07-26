Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Bruce Shields. View Sign Obituary

On June 27th, Dunc passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Claude and Lorine, and brothers, Harlyn and Keith.



Born in Vancouver, Dunc spent his early years working as a logger and on tugboats across BC. These experiences were later relived in the stories he told in classrooms, and at festivals and concerts. He later worked as a teacher and a commercial fisher. He was an active union member (UFAWU) and was committed to peace and social justice throughout his life. He was a friend of Cuba and an active member of the Canada Cuba Friendship Association. In the 1980s, Dunc worked tirelessly with others, to make the Vancouver Walk For Peace a venue for all citizens who were concerned about the growing threat of nuclear war to come together in a united voice for peace.



Dunc was above all else, devoted to his family. He was a supportive and loving father and husband, but also the love and pride he felt for his grandchildren was immense and limitless.



We will forever remember his storytelling, his sense of humour, his warmth, and determination.



Dunc is survived by his loving wife, Pat, of 58 years; their daughters, Kirsten and Jacqueline; granddaughters, Katrina and Beth Nanson, Hannah and Hayley Shelemey; sons-in-law, Dave and John; many nieces; nephews; and wonderful friends.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Joe Goodman, Dr. Metcalf, and the team of amazing home care nurses who provided top-notch care and support.



At Dunc's request, there will be no public memorial service. Donations in his memory can be made to the Canadian Center For Policy Alternatives or to the Watershed Watch Salmon Society.

