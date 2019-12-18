Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Edwin Pudney. View Sign Obituary

Donald (Don) Edwin Pudney, 94, died peacefully on November 14, in his home in North Vancouver.



Don was born on August 27, 1925, in West Norwood, London. He married Ruth in 1948 and they had two sons, David - while living in London - and a few years after immigrating to Vancouver in 1952, Michael.



Don worked for Redpath Brown Engineering Firm and Zinn & Co, both in London. Once in Canada, he worked at Dominion Bridge as a contract sales engineer. Don was actively involved as a deacon and moderator for many years at First Baptist Church, Vancouver. After retiring, he served for a time on the Woodcroft Towers' council where he lived and to his final day was actively involved in the ongoing affairs of the complex.



As a young man, Don enjoyed playing tennis and learned to play the violin. He loved to tell the story of the time he rode his bicycle into the back of a London bus. After crashing through the window, the bus driver drove him straight to the hospital. In 1939, at the age of 14, he was relocated to Guildford Surrey to escape the London Blitz. Don enjoyed playing golf, watching soccer games, building furniture, and sailing. Fiercely independent, Don continued to ride his electric scooter around Vancouver until his final days.



Don loved his wife Ruth dearly and cared for her faithfully in her last years, as she fought an illness until her death in 2006.



Don was predeceased by his sister, Joan, and is survived by his brother, John (Cilla); many nephews and nieces in England; two sons, David (Della) and Michael (Sylvia); grandchildren, Anna (Jason), Elizabeth, Tracey (Trevor), Bryan, and Devan (Jen); and a great-grandchild, Hailey, to whom he loved to read books.



He enjoyed meeting up for lunch at the local cafes with friends and family. We fondly remember all those times we shared together. He will be missed.



At his request, no service will be held and the family will hold a private memorial to sprinkle his ashes where Ruth was laid to rest.

