MILLS, Donald Isaac Vernon June 1st, 1929 - April 28th, 2020 With great sadness we announce the passing of Donald Mills. Don leaves his wife Joan of 68 years his 4 children Janice Walsh (James Walsh), Brad Mills (Stephanie Orr), Greg Mills (Lorna Mills) and Blair Mills (Jessica Mills); 6 grandchildren, Brett Walsh, Angie Walsh, Adam Mills, Mackenzie Mills, Samantha Mills and Arya Mills and great grandchild Emily Walsh. Along with the legacy of Mills Printing and Stationery which he founded. Don was a Vancouverite born and raised in Kitsilano. In his early years he found his love of golf and joined the Point Grey Golf and Country Club at the age of 14. Don attended John Oliver Highschool until the age of 16, he then withdrew from his studies to pursue the life of an entrepreneur. Along the way he met his wife Joan Lockey. In 1949 he founded Mills Printing and Stationery. He started his days riding the Vancouver streetcars to visit customers; this soon transformed him into Vancouver's leading office supplier. With his wife Joan standing by his side Don became a true business mogul in every word of the definition. During their marriage, Don and Joan shared many passions while raising their 4 children in West Vancouver. They could be found spending their weekend's skiing in Whistler, traveling the world, or at Capilano Golf and Country Club which he joined in 1966. He was proud of the fact that in his 80th year he skied and golfed over 100 times each. Don was known as a great conversationalist and comedian. If you met him riding the Whistler chairlift as a single, on the West Vancouver Seawall or at the Mallard bar you would quickly become his best friend. His smile and bright red hair was loved and will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.mckenziefuneralservices.com
Published in North Shore News from May 6 to May 8, 2020.