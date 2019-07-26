Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lewis JOHNSTON. View Sign Obituary

Late Donald Lewis Johnston Sunrise: November 7, 1930 Sunset: July 19, 2019 It is with great sadness we advise Donald Lewis Johnston passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019. Donald was born on November 7, 1930 to his parents Tommy "Toby' and Isabel (nee: Cordocedo) Johnston in Vancouver, BC and descends from the Tom/Cordocedo and Hall/ Johnston families of Squamish Nation. Earlier this year, Donald suffered a stroke in his home on Capilano IR No. 5 and was admitted to Hospital and then Evergreen House. Sadly he was unable to return home. Donald attended St. Paul's Indian Residential School in North Vancouve,r and like many he picked hops in the USA, where he eventually settled and lived there for a time. Donald was a working man - Jack of all Trades; he fished/trolled in Alaska, was a logger, worked in waste management and also did co-op gardening. He had a special knack for gardening and had an incredible collection of birdhouses, antique statues and collectibles. He can best be remembered for his great sense of humour, story-telling and memorable adventures. In his later years, Donald began to revisit his youth and would share his memories of longhouse, shake, culture and traditions. He was a spiritual man with immense faith. Donald is survived by his children Daryl (Laura), Donna (Brian); grandchildren Raymond (Delilia), Naomi, Teresa, Brandon, Elaine; great grandchildren Lucinda, Mallory, Patrick, Leila, Joshua; great great grandchildren Bernadine; stepchildren Clementine (Alex), Elphina, Geraldine, Diane, Adam; brother Harold; special nephew Larry; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. A prayer service was held on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 7:00 pm; a funeral service was held on Thursday July 25 at 10:00am and were both held at Squamish Nation Shaker Church, 104 Mathias Road, North Vancouver, BC. On-line condolences can be found at





