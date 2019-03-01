Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald McDonald SINCLAIR. View Sign

Donald passed away peacefully at the age of 95 years at Lions Gate Hospital, North Vancouver on February 25th, 2019. Survived by his loving wife Iris, children; Catriona Sinclair (Martyn Wade), Mairin McManus, Patrick Sinclair (Jeff Gibson), grandchildren; Blake James McManus, Daniel Wade (Ruth Wade), Joseph Wade, Andrew John McManus, great-grandchildren; Chloe and Jacob Wade. Also remembering Donald are his sister Alexandrina Blair of Glasgow Scotland, first cousins Margaret Willis and Donnie Laing of Vancouver and their families, nieces and nephews; Donnie, John and Katrina, Alistair and Anne, Alasdair, Iain and Graeme and their families as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at Hollyburn Funeral Home, 1807 Marine Drive, West Vancouver on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at 2pm to be followed immediately at 3pm by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 60, 580 18th Street, West Vancouver, BC, V7V 3V7. Donald was born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland to a family from the Hebrides. He served as a Captain in the British Army in WWII in India, Burma, Malaysia and Singapore where he met his wife to be, Iris, who was also serving with the British Army. Donald emigrated to Canada in 1947 and was joined the following year by his now wife Iris. He was employed in the Insurance industry and worked as a sales representative and sales manager in Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver for Standard Life Assurance of Canada. He had a great love of sport and in particular rugby. Donald played for the Toronto Scottish RFC in the early days in Ontario and was the founding secretary of the Toronto Barbarians RFC for whom he also played. In Vancouver Donald became a lifetime member of The Vancouver Rowing Club, Rugby Section. Donald had a great love for the written and spoken word, especially the Scottish poet Robert Burns. He was the founding president of the Toronto Scottish RFC Robbie Burns Supper. Later moving the family to Edmonton he joined the already thriving Edmonton Burns Society and in Vancouver helped to establish The Vancouver Robbie Burns Club and also initiated The Vancouver Rowing Club Robbie Burns Supper. In West Vancouver Donald found a haven which grew, over the years, to be a "Home away from Home", the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 60. Serving as a volunteer for many years firstly helping this dedicated organization in their annual Poppy Campaign and then as a member of the branch Executive and eventually as their President he firmly believed in the important and necessary work of the Legion in their fine support of Veterans and their families. Proudly marching in the annual Remembrance Day parade and participating in the Centotaph service was a highlight of each year for Donald. In Branch 60 Donald found many friends and compatriots. He loved them all and always enjoyed his Friday evenings with them having good conversation, a pint and a wee dram. "Everyone you knew Dad was so touched by your kindness and fullness of life. Your ability to speak to anyone and make them feel welcome and your stoicism in the face of all that life brings is a legacy to your friends and family. We love you and miss you." Funeral Home Hollyburn Funeral Home

1807 Marine Drive

West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7

(604) 922-1221

